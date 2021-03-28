Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Lewis Latane Williams Jr.
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett Funeral Homes Central Chapel - Richmond
3215 Cutshaw Ave
Richmond, VA
WILLIAMS, Lewis Latane, Jr., 77, of Henrico, rejoined his beloved wife in heaven on Thursday, March 25, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thelma and Lewis Williams Sr.; and the love of his life, Barbara Lehman Williams. He is survived by his son, Lewis Williams III; daughter, Penny Williams; four grandchildren, Heather, Fallon, Lewis IV and Dallas; a great-grandson, Wyatt; brother, Ray Williams (Robin); and nephew, Mark Williams. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. Lewis was a family man who enjoyed family activities like camping and the Boy Scouts, where he served as a Scout Master. He was a Harley rider and was dedicated to making all things fast. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be registered at bennettfuneralhomes.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Mar. 28 to Mar. 31, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Bennett Funeral Homes Central Chapel - Richmond
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
To Scooter, Penny and the rest of the family. My sincerest condolences for your loss, I am sitting here in tears writing this. I met Lewis when I worked at Wella. we laughed, joked around and talked and discussed a million things while working there. He told me dozens of stories about family, growing up and just talking with him, the love of his family always showed through. I have lost a good friend. God bless you all during this time of sorrow and grieving. I am thankful for the time I had with Lewis and wish you all the best. Again God Bless You All Ron Gossett
Ronny J Gossett
March 28, 2021
