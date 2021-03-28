To Scooter, Penny and the rest of the family. My sincerest condolences for your loss, I am sitting here in tears writing this. I met Lewis when I worked at Wella. we laughed, joked around and talked and discussed a million things while working there. He told me dozens of stories about family, growing up and just talking with him, the love of his family always showed through. I have lost a good friend. God bless you all during this time of sorrow and grieving. I am thankful for the time I had with Lewis and wish you all the best. Again God Bless You All Ron Gossett

Ronny J Gossett March 28, 2021