WILLIAMS, Lewis Latane, Jr., 77, of Henrico, rejoined his beloved wife in heaven on Thursday, March 25, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thelma and Lewis Williams Sr.; and the love of his life, Barbara Lehman Williams. He is survived by his son, Lewis Williams III; daughter, Penny Williams; four grandchildren, Heather, Fallon, Lewis IV and Dallas; a great-grandson, Wyatt; brother, Ray Williams (Robin); and nephew, Mark Williams. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. Lewis was a family man who enjoyed family activities like camping and the Boy Scouts, where he served as a Scout Master. He was a Harley rider and was dedicated to making all things fast. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be registered at bennettfuneralhomes.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Mar. 28 to Mar. 31, 2021.