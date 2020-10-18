HAMWAY, Lilli A., 34, passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020. Lilli was a sweet, kind, unassuming young lady who for the past 18 years, struggled with and persevered admirably through the debilitating effects of a degenerative neuropsychiatric condition of unknown origin. She is survived by her parents, Michael and Susan Hamway; and her sister, Camille. The family is grateful to all who helped her face the many obstacles and especially wish to thank Mary Salley and the wonderful people at A Grace Place, Soar 365 and Heart Havens for the love and support they offered, giving her comfort and even joy. Services will be private and a celebration of her life will be announced at a later date. It is requested that contributions be made to the Brain Injury Association of Virginia.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 18, 2020.