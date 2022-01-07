BOWLES, Lillian Catlett, 80, of Sandston, passed away on Monday, January 3, 2022. She was preceded in death by her mother, Edith T. Sharp. Lillian retired from Bon Secours Hospitals as a Switchboard Operator and was a member of Hardy Central Baptist Church. Left to cherish her memory are her husband 60 years, Robert Lee Bowles Jr.; children, James Douglas Bowles (Tammy), Michael Wallace Bowles; grandchildren, Tara Payne (Alex), Shannon Martin (John), Michael Wallace Bowles Jr., James Douglas Bowles Jr.; great-grandchildren, Brandon Bowles, Jacob Bowles, Savannah Martin; as well as a host of extended family from Buckingham, Va. The family will receive friends on Sunday, January 9, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231, where a funeral service will be held at 12 noon on Monday. Interment will follow in Washington Memorial Park.