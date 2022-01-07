Menu
Lillian Catlett Bowles
FUNERAL HOME
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
4650 South Laburnum Avenue
Richmond, VA
BOWLES, Lillian Catlett, 80, of Sandston, passed away on Monday, January 3, 2022. She was preceded in death by her mother, Edith T. Sharp. Lillian retired from Bon Secours Hospitals as a Switchboard Operator and was a member of Hardy Central Baptist Church. Left to cherish her memory are her husband 60 years, Robert Lee Bowles Jr.; children, James Douglas Bowles (Tammy), Michael Wallace Bowles; grandchildren, Tara Payne (Alex), Shannon Martin (John), Michael Wallace Bowles Jr., James Douglas Bowles Jr.; great-grandchildren, Brandon Bowles, Jacob Bowles, Savannah Martin; as well as a host of extended family from Buckingham, Va. The family will receive friends on Sunday, January 9, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231, where a funeral service will be held at 12 noon on Monday. Interment will follow in Washington Memorial Park.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 7, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
9
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
4650 South Laburnum Avenue, Richmond, VA
Jan
9
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
4650 South Laburnum Avenue, Richmond, VA
Jan
10
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
4650 South Laburnum Avenue, Richmond, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
We´re so sorry for the loss of Mrs Bowles. Our thoughts and prayers to the family.
Jimmy and Shelby Minor
January 10, 2022
My thoughts and Prayers are with you all.Doug and Mike So So Sorry for yall loss. Prayers...
Tim Phillips
Friend
January 8, 2022
