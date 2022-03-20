DOWDY, Lillian Mitchell, 90, of Sandston, passed away on Monday, March 14, 2022. She was born to the late Frank and Annie Mitchell. Lillian was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd B. Dowdy Sr.; sister, Katherine Hurt; and brother, Frank Mitchell Jr. Lillian enjoyed find a word, cross-stitch, humming birds and collecting strawberry decorations and figurines. Left to cherish her memory are her son, Floyd B. Dowdy Jr. (Sheliah); grandchildren, Whitney (Justin) and Bennett (Ashley); great-grandchildren, Colt, Ben and Caroline; siblings, Kenneth Mitchell, Mary Jane Jones and Raymond Mitchell; special nieces, Cindi and Cathi; numerous other nieces and nephews; and her very special friend, Dottie Johnson. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231, where a service will be held on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Washington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Lillian's name may be made to Alzheimer's Association
, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, Illinois 60601 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, Tenn. 38105. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.nelsenrichmond.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2022.