Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Lillian Mitchell Dowdy
FUNERAL HOME
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
4650 South Laburnum Avenue
Richmond, VA
DOWDY, Lillian Mitchell, 90, of Sandston, passed away on Monday, March 14, 2022. She was born to the late Frank and Annie Mitchell. Lillian was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd B. Dowdy Sr.; sister, Katherine Hurt; and brother, Frank Mitchell Jr. Lillian enjoyed find a word, cross-stitch, humming birds and collecting strawberry decorations and figurines. Left to cherish her memory are her son, Floyd B. Dowdy Jr. (Sheliah); grandchildren, Whitney (Justin) and Bennett (Ashley); great-grandchildren, Colt, Ben and Caroline; siblings, Kenneth Mitchell, Mary Jane Jones and Raymond Mitchell; special nieces, Cindi and Cathi; numerous other nieces and nephews; and her very special friend, Dottie Johnson. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231, where a service will be held on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Washington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Lillian's name may be made to Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, Illinois 60601 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, Tenn. 38105. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.nelsenrichmond.com.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
23
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
4650 South Laburnum Avenue, Richmond, VA
Mar
23
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
4650 South Laburnum Avenue, Richmond, VA
Mar
24
Service
10:00a.m.
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
4650 South Laburnum Avenue, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
We are so sorry to hear of Lillian's passing. She was a sweet lady and a wonderful neighbor to Mom & Pop Witherspoon. Praying for her family and friends!
Don & Brenda Witherspoon
Friend
March 20, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results