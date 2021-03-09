HARRIS, Mrs. Lillian S., of Richmond, departed this life March 7, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Harris Sr.; and one son, Harold Harris Jr. She is survived by one daughter, Andrea L. Womack; three sons, Derek, Randal and Roland Harris; four grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Ave., where Mrs. Harris can be viewed Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held Saturday, 1 p.m. at Pilgrim Journey Baptist Church, 7204 Bethlehem Rd., where remains will lie in-state one hour prior to funeral time. Dr. Angelo Chatmon, pastor officiating. Rev. Jackie Lightfoot, eulogist. Interment Roselawn Memory Gardens. Family and friends assemble at the church 12:45 p.m. Saturday. The governor's guidance on social distancing will be adhered to.