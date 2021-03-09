Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Lillian S. Harris
FUNERAL HOME
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue
Richmond, VA
HARRIS, Mrs. Lillian S., of Richmond, departed this life March 7, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Harris Sr.; and one son, Harold Harris Jr. She is survived by one daughter, Andrea L. Womack; three sons, Derek, Randal and Roland Harris; four grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Ave., where Mrs. Harris can be viewed Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held Saturday, 1 p.m. at Pilgrim Journey Baptist Church, 7204 Bethlehem Rd., where remains will lie in-state one hour prior to funeral time. Dr. Angelo Chatmon, pastor officiating. Rev. Jackie Lightfoot, eulogist. Interment Roselawn Memory Gardens. Family and friends assemble at the church 12:45 p.m. Saturday. The governor's guidance on social distancing will be adhered to.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
12
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 8:00p.m.
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue, Richmond, VA
Mar
13
Lying in State
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Pilgrim Journey Baptist Church
7204 Bethlehem Rd., VA
Mar
13
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Pilgrim Journey Baptist Church
7204 Bethlehem Rd., VA
Funeral services provided by:
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Derek, Andrea & Family, We're sorry to hear about the passing of Ms. Lillian. Peace and blessings during this difficult time.
Jackie Smith-Mason & Lois Mills
March 11, 2021
To Derek and family, strength and peace. Warm regards.
Lindsey Green
March 11, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Joseph Jenkins, Jr. Funeral Home
March 11, 2021
I am really going to miss you indeed. Rest in blessed peace lovely and kind lady.
Thomasine L. Stroble
March 9, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results