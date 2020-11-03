DUKE, Lillian Moody, passed away November 1, 2020. Grandma Duke, age 102, completed a long and richly blessed journey on this earth. She passed peacefully, fearless and with assurance at her home surrounded by family. She was born September 8, 1918, on her family farm in Beaverdam, Va. She was the youngest and last surviving child of Melvin Bruce Moody Sr. and Barbara Coghill Noel Moody. She was predeceased by her brother, Melvin Bruce Jr.; and her three sisters, Elizabeth Moody Kelly, Virginia Rose Moody Wallinger and Barbara Noel Moody Morris. She was also predeceased by her husband of 66 years, Lunsford Andrew Duke Sr.; and her daughter, Barbara Bruce Duke Jones. She lived most of her many years at Journey's End, a log cabin which is a part of her birthplace. She called Journey's End "a little bit of heaven," especially under the canopy of 175-year-old oak trees. Lillian loved the outdoors and all of God's creation. After her husband's death, she was content and happy to live her remaining years at Journey's End with the help of her family and many wonderful neighbors and friends. She especially enjoyed and appreciated having so many friends, loved ones and visitors to her home in her last years and sharing how life was a century ago. Lillian chose church, family and friends to be her career. She loved everyone, and she was known for her hospitality and her joy in bringing together family and friends to share in fellowship and food in her home. Lillian was a lifelong member of Shiloh United Methodist Church, where she faithfully served, and was in turn faithfully served in her last years. She is survived by two sons; a devoted son-in-law, J. Ernest Jones Jr.; seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren as follows: sons, L. Andrew Duke Jr. and his wife, Rebecca D. Duke; J. Michael Duke and his wife, Jeanean Woolfolk Duke; granddaughter, Anne Noel Jones Dawson (Alec); great-grandchildren, Katherine and William; grandson, John E. Jones III (Krista); great-grandsons, J.E. IV "Jack" and Stefan; granddaughter, Barbara Sagle Jones Purcell (C. Tupper "Tup"); great-granddaughter, Addison Purcell; great-grandsons, C.T., Jr. "Tee" and Carter; grandson, Matthew Etheridge Duke (Kathleen); great-grandsons, Gadsden (Hayden) and Peter; granddaughter, Catherine Trice Duke; grandson, John Michael Duke Jr.; grandson, David Andrew Duke (Lauren); and great-granddaughters, Avery and Alexandra Lillian "Alex." Visitation will be held 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, November 4, at Nelsen Funeral Home located at 412 S. Washington Highway, Ashland, Va. 23005. A graveside service will be held at Shiloh United Methodist Church cemetery at 1 p.m. Thursday, November 5. Due to extraordinary times, the family regrets being unable to have a memorial service. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Shiloh UMC Cemetery Fund, c/o Mr. Sammy Moody, 17301 Bandana Farm Lane, Beaverdam, Va. 23015.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.