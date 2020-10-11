REYNOLDS, Lillie Allen "Lil", 84, of Mechanicsville, passed away October 6, 2020. Born in Greensville County, Va., she was a daughter of the late Willie and Myrtle Allen. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Margaret Brantley.



She is survived by her husband of 57 years, William M. "Bill" Reynolds; son, Ken Reynolds; daughter, Dena Reynolds Currie; three grandchildren, Michael, Ashley and Shelby Currie; and sister, Lucille Jarratt.



Lil was a graduate of Smithdeal-Massey Business College. She had been employed by A.H. Robins Company, the State Fair of Virginia and Three Chopt Animal Clinic. She was a member of Leigh Street Baptist Church for over 50 years. Lil was a member of the Atlee Ruritan Club and the Hanover Senior Bowling League.



A funeral service will be held 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 14, at Fairmount Christian Church, 6502 Creighton Road, Mechanicsville. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Signal Hill Memorial Park.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Baptist Men on Mission/Backpack Ministry, Hillcrest Baptist Church, 11342 Hillcrest Road, Hanover, Va. 23069. Arrangements are by the Mechanicsville Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Oct. 11 to Oct. 14, 2020.