Lillie Kite
KITE, Lillie, 86, of Chester, went home to rest in the arms of Jesus Christ on Thursday, February 25, 2021. Lillie had a special love for her family. She is survived by her daughters, Cathy Kite (Bobby) and Debbie Perkinson (Rodney); son, Wesley Kite (Becky); stepdaughter, Emma Smith; stepson, Carl Kite Jr.; sisters, Violet Frith, Rosebud Kite and Daisy St. Clair; and many loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Lillie was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Carl Lee Kite; sister, Iris Shepperson; and grandson, Wes Kite. For the safety of others, the family has opted for a private graveside service.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Wesley, Debbie, and Cathy - I'm so very sorry to hear about your loss. I loved both of your parents and have so many great childhood memories of the times our families spent together.

My husband and I moved back to the old neighborhood to live with my mom, so I think of you often, looking out the kitchen window into those backyards where we played all day, all the families met for cookouts, and watched out for each other.

I can especially remember your mom laughing and enjoying herself at those cookouts.

You're all in my thoughts and prayers.

- Karen
Karen Murrell
Friend
March 21, 2021
So very sorry. Thinking of your family. Hello Wesley.
Dale Hagen
March 1, 2021
Wesley I am so sorry to hear about your mom I know you and Becky will always cherish her memories. Don´t be sad be thankful for the time you had her.
Evelyn
February 28, 2021
Cathy, Debbie & Wes You are in my thoughts and prayers.
Donna Kite
February 28, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
February 28, 2021
