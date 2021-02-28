Wesley, Debbie, and Cathy - I'm so very sorry to hear about your loss. I loved both of your parents and have so many great childhood memories of the times our families spent together.



My husband and I moved back to the old neighborhood to live with my mom, so I think of you often, looking out the kitchen window into those backyards where we played all day, all the families met for cookouts, and watched out for each other.



I can especially remember your mom laughing and enjoying herself at those cookouts.



You're all in my thoughts and prayers.



- Karen

Karen Murrell Friend March 21, 2021