KITE, Lillie, 86, of Chester, went home to rest in the arms of Jesus Christ on Thursday, February 25, 2021. Lillie had a special love for her family. She is survived by her daughters, Cathy Kite (Bobby) and Debbie Perkinson (Rodney); son, Wesley Kite (Becky); stepdaughter, Emma Smith; stepson, Carl Kite Jr.; sisters, Violet Frith, Rosebud Kite and Daisy St. Clair; and many loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Lillie was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Carl Lee Kite; sister, Iris Shepperson; and grandson, Wes Kite. For the safety of others, the family has opted for a private graveside service.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2021.