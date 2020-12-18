Menu
Lillie Mae White
FUNERAL HOME
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue
Richmond, VA
WHITE, Mrs. Lillie Mae, age 67, of Richmond, departed this life December 14, 2020. She is survived by one son, Antwoine White (Letitia); two granddaughters, Brianna and Morgan White; four sisters, Carolyn Johnson, Mildred Aldridge (Sampson), Sheila Barge (Shane) and Delores Jones (Anthony); one brother, Edward White Jr. (Brenda); two aunts, Helen Hayes and Otis Hayes; one uncle, Miles Hayes (Pat); a host of nieces, nephews and cousins and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where Mrs. White can be viewed Friday, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Due to the pandemic, funeral services will be private but livestreamed Saturday, at 2 p.m. Dr. Ricardo Brown officiating.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 18, 2020.
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Joseph Jenkins, Jr. Funeral Home
December 18, 2020
