BELL, Linda Ruth, 64, of S. Chesterfield, passed away Tuesday, April 12, 2022. She was born in Petersburg on May 9, 1957 to the late Winston and Frances Bell; and was preceded in death by her brother, Ronald Winston Bell. Linda helped to organize the Chesterfield and Amelia County Fairs for many years. She cherished the time that she spent with her family above all else and she especially enjoyed doing arts and crafts with her mother. Linda is survived by her nephew, Daniel Bell; cousin, with whom she lived for many years, Wil Horton; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles who she loved dearly. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Visitation will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at the funeral home. Interment will take place at Blandford Cemetery, Petersburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
(cancer.org/donate
). Online condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 17, 2022.