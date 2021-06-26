CARTER, Linda W., 77, of Ruther Glen, passed away Thursday, June 24, 2021 at her home after a long illness. Survivors include her husband, Jimmy Carter; her son, Paul Carter; her siblings, Elizabeth Labrador, Shirley Graninger, Bruce Worley, Robert Worley, Mary Ann Ingram and Diana Marshall; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, Timothy Carter; and her sister, Elaine Hancock. The family will receive friends at the Bowling Green chapel of Storke Funeral Home on Sunday, June 27, from 6 to 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Monday, June 28, at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel, with burial to follow in Riverside Baptist Church Cemetery, Beaverdam. Online condolences may be left for the family at storkefuneralhome.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 26, 2021.