Linda W. Carter
FUNERAL HOME
Storke Funeral Home-Bowling Green Chapel
111 South Main Street
Bowling Green, VA
CARTER, Linda W., 77, of Ruther Glen, passed away Thursday, June 24, 2021 at her home after a long illness. Survivors include her husband, Jimmy Carter; her son, Paul Carter; her siblings, Elizabeth Labrador, Shirley Graninger, Bruce Worley, Robert Worley, Mary Ann Ingram and Diana Marshall; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, Timothy Carter; and her sister, Elaine Hancock. The family will receive friends at the Bowling Green chapel of Storke Funeral Home on Sunday, June 27, from 6 to 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Monday, June 28, at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel, with burial to follow in Riverside Baptist Church Cemetery, Beaverdam. Online condolences may be left for the family at storkefuneralhome.com.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
27
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Storke Funeral Home-Bowling Green Chapel
111 South Main Street P.O. Box 920, Bowling Green, VA
Jun
28
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Storke Funeral Home-Bowling Green Chapel
111 South Main Street P.O. Box 920, Bowling Green, VA
