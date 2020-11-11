CLEMONS, Linda "Diane", 64, of N. Chesterfield, Va., gained her angel wings on Monday, November 9, 2020. She was preceded in death by her father, Cecil E. "Jimmy" Gentry Jr.; and mother, Shirley Gentry Matthews. She is survived by her sister, Pamela "Pam" (Bentley) Cobb; niece, Candice (JR) Cobb Gunn; nephew, Bentley (Monica) G. Cobb Jr.; great-nephews, Reid Gunn and Brennan Gunn; great-niece, Mila Cobb; and many close family, friends and RMTA family. Diane retired from RMTA as a Toll Collection Attendant after 38 years on December 31, 2017. Family will receive friends 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, at Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va. Her life celebration will be held on Friday, at 1 p.m. at the funeral home chapel. Her graveside service will follow at 3 p.m. at Signal Hill Memorial Park.