It is with much regret to hear of the passing of Tee who was childhood friend from Blackwell to our days living in Holly Springs Apts (Tee, Deborah Radden, Shelia Green and Audrey Fleming). She is really going to be missed by those who truly loved her. Thanks Tee for showing me how to fold sheets. You will always be remembered by your love and good deals. Family, praying that God will cover each of you in the precious blood of His son Jesus. To be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord. Rest in peace my friend until we meet again.

Dr. Audrey Fleming-Hawkins, DMIN Family June 13, 2021