DAVIS, Linda "Tee" Theresa, affectionately known as "Tee," departed this life June 3, 2021 after a long illness. Linda leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Stanley Sylvester Davis Sr.; son, Stanley Jr. ; sister, Barbara Ann McDaniel; mother-in-law, Anna Randolph; aunt, Mary Elizabeth Anderson; several nieces, nephews, other relatives; and friends, among them devoted Felicia Davis.
She will be missed; her memory forever carried on through those she leaves behind. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, where a Celebration of Life will be held Monday, June 14, 2021, Mimms Chapel at 1 p.m. Interment Maury Cemetery.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 13, 2021.
Our hearts go out to your family. May she rest in peace and in God's love
The Whiteheads, Linda, Diane, Lamont and John
June 17, 2021
Rest N Peace My Sister,N Your Transition From Earth To Gods Universe
Archie L. Fleming, Sr.
Friend
June 14, 2021
Dearest 32nd St Neighbors; Deepest sympathy during the passing of Tee. I´ll always remember Tee in the neighborhood, and at Philip Morris working at the OC. Stanley and Tee were THE COUPLE! I fondly remember seeing you all at basketball games at the Ashe Center. Always a stunning couple. God bless your family during this time and always. Love, Vetta
Elvetta Wilkins Vasquez
June 14, 2021
My condolences to the family during this difficult time. May God lift you up and strengthen you.
Cheryl Tucker
Friend
June 13, 2021
It is with much regret to hear of the passing of Tee who was childhood friend from Blackwell to our days living in Holly Springs Apts (Tee, Deborah Radden, Shelia Green and Audrey Fleming). She is really going to be missed by those who truly loved her. Thanks Tee for showing me how to fold sheets. You will always be remembered by your love and good deals. Family, praying that God will cover each of you in the precious blood of His son Jesus. To be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord. Rest in peace my friend until we meet again.
Dr. Audrey Fleming-Hawkins, DMIN
Family
June 13, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Mimms Funeral Home
June 13, 2021
To the family my prayers are with you during your time of sorrow . Linda is in a better place but always in our hearts.