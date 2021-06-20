DAVIS, Mrs. Linda Conner, July 15, 1942 to April 2, 2021, 78, of West Palm Beach, Fla. (formerly of Henrico, Va.) passed away at home with family in the early hours of Good Friday, April 2, 2021. She joined her late father, Walter Conner; her mother, Elizabeth Conner; and her late brother, Walter (Buddy) Conner Jr. for her first Easter celebration in heaven.



Linda was a devoted wife, mother and Mamoo. She leaves a lifetime of happy memories to her loving and grieving husband of 58 years, Rev. Billy B. Davis; her daughter, Susan Davis; son, Barry Davis (Trasi); grandchildren, Hannah Collins, Claire Collins, Conner Davis, Patrick Gormus, Hannah Bates (Alex); and her great-grandsons, Louie Daniel Paul, Jackson and Owen Bates. She is also survived her beloved extended family, the Conners, Bradleys, Davises, Colemans, Enrights, Flemings, Johnsons, Jones, McMillians, Pauls, Phillips, Sheltons, Simons and Tynches, from Amelia to Tidewater, Va. and beyond.



Linda was born and raised in Portsmouth, Va. and graduated from Craddock High School in 1960. She lived and attended college in Chicago, graduating from Moody Bible Institute in 1963, the same year she married Billy Davis. The next year, Linda and Billy embarked on his ministry, which lasted over 50 years. A minister's life is a labor of love, and Linda was Billy's co-laborer. Her work was both important and mostly behind the scenes, where she kept the family fed (she was an excellent cook), the children out of trouble (mostly) and was a pillar of strength for her husband. She supported Billy through college in Columbia, S.C., where both of their children were born; and seminary in Fort Worth Texas. Together, Linda and Billy served at churches in Rainbow, Texas, Tupelo and Greenville, Mississippi, Hopewell, Va. and Henrico County, Va. She certified as a preschool worker and taught preschool at Calvary Baptist in Tupelo and First Baptist in Greenville. When the family moved back home to Virginia, Linda worked as a secretary at Hercules in Hopewell, Va., then as Executive Secretary to the Director of the International Mission Board in Richmond, where she retired in 2005 after 22 years of service. Linda participated in Home Missions, and two foreign mission trips to Guatemala and to Hungary. In her retirement, she enjoyed lunches with her friends, shopping at Talbot's and playing bridge. Linda's love and devotion to her family was returned by her daughter, Susan, who took Linda (and Billy) into her West Palm Beach home after Linda's dementia diagnosis in 2015, caring attentively for mom. Special thanks to Trustbridge's Hospice team and especially Rosa for helping us keep mom safe.



There will be a Celebration of Life for Linda at 1 p.m. in the main sanctuary on June 25, 2021 at Derbyshire Baptist Church, 8800 Derbyshire Rd., Richmond, Va. 23229. There will be a private graveside service later that day in Amelia, Va.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 20, 2021.