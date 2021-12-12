EDWARDS, Miss Linda Sue, of Midlothian, Virginia, passed away on Monday, December 6, 2021 at home. She was born and raised in Fauquier County, Virginia on May 6, 1959 to Basil Edwards and Eva Alice Helm Edwards, who predeceased her. She is survived by her sister, Betty Edwards Richardson; and devoted brother-in-law, John Richardson; as well as her devoted nephew and niece, David Richardson of Aspen, Colorado and Ashley Richardson of Hoogeveen, The Netherlands (with whom she shared a birthday); brother, Edwards Higgs (Harriet) of Schertz, Texas; Patricia Leonard of Midland, Virginia; and James Higgs of Hampstead, North Carolina. Linda was educated in Prince William County Schools. She loved to read, craft, play bingo, go to the beach, watch professional wrestling and cheer for her beloved Green Bay Packers. After her graduation, she attended Didlake (formally F.O.R.E.) in Opal, Virginia and was a member of Mount Carmel Baptist Church. She moved to Chester, Virginia and lived with her sister, Betty and family and attended PARC Services (Progressive Adult Rehabilitation Center) in Petersburg, Virginia, where she enjoyed working until February of 2019 when her health began to fail. Linda spent the last two-and-a-half years living in Midlothian, Virginia under the excellent care of Katherine Smit, Phaedra Boots, Denise Jackson and others at Diversity Residential Homes. Linda was best known for her infectious smile, love for her family and friends, as well as dancing. She brought so much joy to everyone fortunate enough to know her. She has earned her Heavenly wings. Memorial donations may be made to the National Down Syndrome Association (www.ndss.org
), Mt. Carmel Baptist Church (12714 Elk Run Rd., Midland, Va. 22728), or charity of your choice
. A service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be registered at jtmorriss.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 12, 2021.