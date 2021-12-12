Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Linda Sue Edwards
1959 - 2021
BORN
1959
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Petersburg Chapel
103 S Adams St
Petersburg, VA
EDWARDS, Miss Linda Sue, of Midlothian, Virginia, passed away on Monday, December 6, 2021 at home. She was born and raised in Fauquier County, Virginia on May 6, 1959 to Basil Edwards and Eva Alice Helm Edwards, who predeceased her. She is survived by her sister, Betty Edwards Richardson; and devoted brother-in-law, John Richardson; as well as her devoted nephew and niece, David Richardson of Aspen, Colorado and Ashley Richardson of Hoogeveen, The Netherlands (with whom she shared a birthday); brother, Edwards Higgs (Harriet) of Schertz, Texas; Patricia Leonard of Midland, Virginia; and James Higgs of Hampstead, North Carolina. Linda was educated in Prince William County Schools. She loved to read, craft, play bingo, go to the beach, watch professional wrestling and cheer for her beloved Green Bay Packers. After her graduation, she attended Didlake (formally F.O.R.E.) in Opal, Virginia and was a member of Mount Carmel Baptist Church. She moved to Chester, Virginia and lived with her sister, Betty and family and attended PARC Services (Progressive Adult Rehabilitation Center) in Petersburg, Virginia, where she enjoyed working until February of 2019 when her health began to fail. Linda spent the last two-and-a-half years living in Midlothian, Virginia under the excellent care of Katherine Smit, Phaedra Boots, Denise Jackson and others at Diversity Residential Homes. Linda was best known for her infectious smile, love for her family and friends, as well as dancing. She brought so much joy to everyone fortunate enough to know her. She has earned her Heavenly wings. Memorial donations may be made to the National Down Syndrome Association (www.ndss.org), Mt. Carmel Baptist Church (12714 Elk Run Rd., Midland, Va. 22728), or charity of your choice. A service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be registered at jtmorriss.com.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Petersburg Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Petersburg Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Dear Betty and John, I am so sorry for your loss, you answered your mom´s prayers so many years ago by loving Linda as you do. Alice and Linda were a dynamic duo and we at New Dominion loved them both dearly. Blessing to your family at this difficult time.
Carole Russo
School
December 13, 2021
John and Betty, So sorry to hear of Linda´s passing. You took such great care of her and I know you will miss her dearly. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Vickie Campbell
December 12, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results