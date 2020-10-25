Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Linda Elaine Stanley
1946 - 2020
BORN
1946
DIED
2020
STANLEY, Mrs. Linda Elaine, 74, of Port Orange, Florida, passed away on October 14, 2020. Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Phillip and Elizabeth Stanley. She is survived by husband of 19 years, Terry Nowak; daughter, Terri Marie Rust and partner, Michael Steward; stepdaughter, Dawn and husband, Daniel McCarty; two grandchildren, Cora and husband, David Brown, Hailey and husband, Jay Brackin; two great-grandchildren, James and Macey Brown; two sisters, Jackie and husband, James Trivette and Candy and husband, Luke Bannister. She was preceded in death by stepdaughter, Shawn Nowak.

After moving to North Dakota, Linda and Terry retired in 1998 and traveled the country by RV for several years before settling down in Port Orange, Florida. Her favorite place to visit was Deadwood, South Dakota or anywhere her daughter was. Linda was a member of the Red Hat Club and was always active and surrounded by friends and family. She always won - card games, dominos and at the casino.

A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to City of Hope National Cancer Institute.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
4 Entries
There are no words to express my feelings of Linda's passing. I have known her for so many years (late 60's). She was a very special person and she will be missed by so many. She made friends everywhere she was and you felt grateful and blessed to know her. RIP in friend until we meet again.
Gloria Smith
Friend
October 24, 2020
My Mama was so amazing. She was my best friend, and guided me through all the ups and downs in this life. I am so thankful for being close to her the last couple years so we could spend more time together. Life will never ever be the same. I love you more.
Terri Marie Rust
Family
October 24, 2020
Linda was an amazing, loving, sweet, kind person with loads a personality. She could walk in a room and it would light up. She reached out to many and kept us all together on her Fulton Hill Facebook Page. She will be missed by many and in our hearts forever. I am adding a photo that she and I loved to pass back and forth. She and my hubby going to a dance at the hut together. RIP and God Bless all
GAYNELLE MORRIS
Friend
October 23, 2020