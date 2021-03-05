FITZGERALD, Linda Porter, departed this life March 3, 2021. Linda leaves to cherish her memory her husband, James; daughter, Latara Porter (Antionio); grandson, Rahmier Clarke; and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street, where a walk through viewing will be held today, March 10, 2021, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. A funeral service will be Thursday, March 11, 2021 at 1 p.m. Second Antioch Baptist Church, Powhatan, Va. Pastor Mark A. Divens Sr. officiating. Interment Church Cemetery.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Mar. 5 to Mar. 10, 2021.