Linda Porter Fitzgerald
Mimms Funeral Service, Inc.
1827 Hull Street
Richmond, VA
FITZGERALD, Linda Porter, departed this life March 3, 2021. Linda leaves to cherish her memory her husband, James; daughter, Latara Porter (Antionio); grandson, Rahmier Clarke; and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street, where a walk through viewing will be held today, March 10, 2021, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. A funeral service will be Thursday, March 11, 2021 at 1 p.m. Second Antioch Baptist Church, Powhatan, Va. Pastor Mark A. Divens Sr. officiating. Interment Church Cemetery.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Mar. 5 to Mar. 10, 2021.
Mimms Funeral Service, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
James I am so sorry for you loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Debbie Holloman
March 10, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Mimms Funeral Home
March 10, 2021
