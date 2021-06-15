GOODE, Linda Morse, was born on June 28, 1961 and entered heaven on June 11, 2021. This represents the little time she lived here on earth, but what mattered most is how she lived and loved. Linda was preceded in death by her mother, Peggy Morse; her husband, Albert Cleg Goode Jr.; and grandson, Cody Reese. Linda is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Spencer and her husband, Matt; her beloved grandsons, Andrew and Luke, whom she loved to the moon and back; her son, Steven Cleg Goode; father, Roy Morse; loving sister and brothers. She will be remembered by her faithful dog, Roxie; aunts, uncles, along with a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 18, 2021 at Dale Memorial Park, 10201 Newbys Bridge Road, Chesterfield, Va. 23832.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 15, 2021.