Linda Morse Goode
1961 - 2021
BORN
1961
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street
Richmond, VA
GOODE, Linda Morse, was born on June 28, 1961 and entered heaven on June 11, 2021. This represents the little time she lived here on earth, but what mattered most is how she lived and loved. Linda was preceded in death by her mother, Peggy Morse; her husband, Albert Cleg Goode Jr.; and grandson, Cody Reese. Linda is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Spencer and her husband, Matt; her beloved grandsons, Andrew and Luke, whom she loved to the moon and back; her son, Steven Cleg Goode; father, Roy Morse; loving sister and brothers. She will be remembered by her faithful dog, Roxie; aunts, uncles, along with a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 18, 2021 at Dale Memorial Park, 10201 Newbys Bridge Road, Chesterfield, Va. 23832.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
18
Graveside service
10:30a.m.
Dale Memorial Park
10201 Newbys Bridge Road, Chesterfield, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bliley's Funeral Homes
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Steven, we extend our deepest sympathy to you and your family during this very sad and difficult time. May God comfort you and your in our hearts and our prayers.
Kelley
Friend
June 20, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived her way. Linda will be missed. Now she is with her mom again. Love to you all
Ginger Dix
Family
June 16, 2021
I remember the love Linda shared with Cleg, with her family. She was honest and a true north for us wandering. I remember the sound of her laughing at the shop and that I will always smile for. With condolences for her beloved family, and Roxie.
Shannon Neal
Family
June 15, 2021
Wendy Batten
June 15, 2021
