GUTSHALL, Mrs. Linda Beasley, 61, of Moseley, Va., went to be with her Lord on December 30, 2021. Linda was predeceased by her husband, Jerry Gutshall. She is survived by her son, Jeremy Gutshall; father, Earnest C. Beasley; brother, Claiborne Beasley (Diane); brother, Joe West (Kay); brothers-in-law, Allen Gutshall (Susan), Eddie Gutshall (Frances); and nieces and nephews. Linda was a retired accountant for the State of Virginia. Services will be held later. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Woodlake UMC at 15640 Hampton Park Dr., Chesterfield, Va. 23832.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 9, 2022.