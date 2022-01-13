Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Linda M. Henley
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett Funeral Homes - Glen Allen
11020 W. Broad St.
Glen Allen, VA
HENLEY, Linda M., 66, of Richmond, went to be with the Lord January 9, 2022. She is survived by her husband, Raymond Henley Jr.; daughter, Wanda Moore (Jasper); son, Jermaine Henley (Kisha); four grandchildren, Kavon, Keyana, Jermaine Jr. and Lyric; mother, Helen Black; sister, Terra Black; two brothers, Tyrone Briggs and Johnnie Black; and numerous other loving extended family members. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, at the West Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad St., where funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, January 15, with interment to follow in Roselawn Memory Gardens.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 13, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
14
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Bennett Funeral Homes - Glen Allen
11020 W. Broad St., Glen Allen, VA
Jan
15
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Bennett Funeral Homes - Glen Allen
11020 W. Broad St., Glen Allen, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bennett Funeral Homes - Glen Allen
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bennett Funeral Homes - Glen Allen.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.