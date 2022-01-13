HENLEY, Linda M., 66, of Richmond, went to be with the Lord January 9, 2022. She is survived by her husband, Raymond Henley Jr.; daughter, Wanda Moore (Jasper); son, Jermaine Henley (Kisha); four grandchildren, Kavon, Keyana, Jermaine Jr. and Lyric; mother, Helen Black; sister, Terra Black; two brothers, Tyrone Briggs and Johnnie Black; and numerous other loving extended family members. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, at the West Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad St., where funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, January 15, with interment to follow in Roselawn Memory Gardens.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 13, 2022.