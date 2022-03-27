HOWERTON, Linda Crowder, died peacefully in her home on March 22, 2022. Born in Louisburg, N.C., in December of 1924, she spent her childhood in Kenbridge, Va. and later attended Farmville State Teachers College. She worked in Richmond, Va., where she met her husband of 53 years, Walter, at a YMCA dance. They were married until his passing in 2009. She is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth Gayle Howerton; daughter, Lindsay Howerton Denny (Donald); grandson, Samuel Denny; nieces, Carol Williams and Mary Sue Donahue; and nephew, Rob Estes Jr. She was a longtime member of Grove Avenue Baptist Church. The family would like to express its appreciation for Nayar Hospice Care and their compassionate service. A funeral service will be held at Woody Funeral Home-Parham on Wednesday, March 30, 11 a.m. followed by an interment in Westhampton Memorial Park at 12 p.m.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 27, 2022.