PARKER, Linda Louise, of Midlothian, Va. and formerly of Hampton, Va., died peacefully at home on October 25, 2020, after a two-year battle with ALS. She was predeceased by her parents, Marvin C. and Ethel Louise Parker; brother, Charles (Red) Parker, all of Hampton; and sister, Barbara (Bobby) Leadman of Midlothian. She is survived by her brother, Ronald (Tom) Parker (Debie); nieces, Karen Macri (Chuck), Kathleen Mcrea (Mike), Kristine Hall (Rob), Marnie Leadman, April Parker, Jessica Baughman (Grayson); nephew, Scott Leadman; and brother-in-law, Roger Leadman; along with numerous grandnieces, nephews and cousins. While living in Hampton, Linda worked many years at Parker Plumbing and later retired from Ukrops Dress Express as a commercial clothing sales associate. Linda was naturally artistic, whether it was fashion illustration, oil painting or preparing intricate delicacies for the annual Parker family Christmas party which she hosted. She loved old movies, history, read voraciously and loved NASCAR, especially when Denny Hamlin was in the lead! Always ready to try new things, but never forgetting past, Linda's style, grace and sharp wit will be missed by all who knew her. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, November 5, 2020, at R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home, 245 Armistead Ave., Hampton, Va. 23669. The family will receive friends at the funeral home prior to the service from 10 to 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Parklawn Memorial Park. Masks are required. Memorial contributions may be made to ALS Association, 1300 Wilson Blvd., Suite 600, Arlington, Va. 22208.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 1, 2020.