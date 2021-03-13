O'BERRY, Linda Cavedo, passed away March 11, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Mattie Cavedo; and a sister, Jean Gary. She is survived by her husband, Charles; one daughter, Rauna O'Berry; and two sons, Loren O'Berry and Walter O'Berry and his wife, Casey; two sisters, Wilma Fleming and Marilyn Gallmeyer (Bill); nephews, Bobby Gary, Tony Gary and Darrell Fleming; and two nieces, Lori Hoover and Rita Johnson. Linda was a member of Highland Springs Church of Christ. A memorial service will be held at a future date. The family would also like to thank Linda's caregiver, Judy Melton for all her love and support.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 13, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
Prayers of comfort.
Steve Gallmeyer
March 15, 2021
My journey started with Ma 2 years ago. God put us together. The joy of working with Ma was just that . Her smiles lighted up any day. Her hugs moved mountains. Ma loved her family so much and love Pop to no end. Their love they shared only a few gets to have this special True Love.
It was a honor to work with Ma was wonderful to see her except life in every way. Good and Bad. She kept her faith with God every moment of her day. I am so glad i have been with her and the family. Thank you for letting me share in the life and love.
Ma ,i will miss you so much. I know you are watching us and eating chocolate. I love you . Thank you. For given me the honor to know you and your loving family. I cherish my time with you.Always in my heart and soul.I love you.