My journey started with Ma 2 years ago. God put us together. The joy of working with Ma was just that . Her smiles lighted up any day. Her hugs moved mountains. Ma loved her family so much and love Pop to no end. Their love they shared only a few gets to have this special True Love. It was a honor to work with Ma was wonderful to see her except life in every way. Good and Bad. She kept her faith with God every moment of her day. I am so glad i have been with her and the family. Thank you for letting me share in the life and love. Ma ,i will miss you so much. I know you are watching us and eating chocolate. I love you . Thank you. For given me the honor to know you and your loving family. I cherish my time with you.Always in my heart and soul.I love you.

Judy Melton March 13, 2021