PEMBELTON, Linda Hensley, 74, of Richmond, went to Heaven Tuesday, December 21, 2021, after a long battle with cancer. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie and Gracie Hensley; brother, Rick Hensley. Linda is survived by her husband, the love of her life, Edward Carver "Pudgy" Pembelton; son, Douglas Andrew Bean; sister, Gayle Hempel; and sister-in-law, Jean Weatherford (Bob). Her services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Hawthorne Cancer Foundation, 1401 Johnston Willis Dr., Richmond, Va. 23235.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 26, 2021.