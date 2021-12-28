PHARR, Linda Heard, of Richmond, Virginia, beloved daughter, sister and friend, passed away on December 24, 2021, at Parham Doctors' Hospital. She died of complications due to a stroke.



Linda was born in Washington, Georgia on November 22, 1943, a daughter to the late Robert Heard Pharr and Dorothy LeRoy Pharr. Linda is survived by her brother, Robert L. Pharr (Lisa); nephew, R. Alexander Pharr (Alexis); and great-niece, Miriam; and great-nephew, Ezra; also, by her sister, Barbara Porterfield (Phil); and great-niece, Amy; and great-nephew, PT.



Linda graduated from Hermitage High School in Richmond in 1961, and Smithdeal Massey Business College in Richmond in 1963. She was also a graduate of the School of Mortgage Banking, sponsored by Mortgage Bankers Association of America at Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois. After finishing college, she immediately began a 48-year career in the mortgage banking industry, rising to First Vice President of Bank of America. She served the bank and its predecessors in virtually every capacity in their mortgage lending and mortgage banking operations. After 36 years with Bank of America, she spent the next 11 years as Partner/Director of Hermitage Financial Solutions, a mortgage banking consulting firm. Throughout her career, she served on boards and committees of the Virginia Mortgage Bankers Association, the Mortgage Bankers Association of America and the National Association of Bank Women. She retired in 2011. After that, she helped organize the Gayton Grove Homeowners Association and was Co-President and a board member for many years. She was a long-time member of the Henrico Humane Society and was Vice President of PetFix. At the time of her death, she was serving as Treasurer of the CrossRidge Homeowners Association.



Linda was the the consummate hostess. She loved entertaining her many friends. She loved attending estate sales and antique stores and could find the jewel in a haystack. She liked traveling with her friend, Chloe. They could be found by the slot machines in many a casino. She never failed to send a card or gift for the appropriate occasion and took great joy in finding the right gift for a friend or family member. Her steady companion was Maggie Mae, her long-time pet Lhasa Apso that she adored. She was a dear friend to many.



Her family is indebted to her many friends who were right by her side until the end. The family wants to thank the caring doctors and nurses of the Parham Doctors' Hospital and the hospice staff of Affinity Care of Virginia.



A memorial service in her honor will be held in the spring.



Memorials in memory of Linda may be sent to several of her favorite charities:



Feed More, 1415 Rhoadmiller Street, Richmond, Virginia 23220 or Richmond SPCA, 2519 Hermitage Road, Richmond, Virginia 23220.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 28, 2021.