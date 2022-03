PHARR, Linda H., of Richmond, Virginia, beloved daughter, sister and friend, passed away December 24, 2021. A memorial in her honor will be held at The Pavilion at Crossridge on Saturday, April 2, at 2 p.m. The Pavilion is at 3300 Crossridge Glen Way, Glen Allen. Linda will be missed by many.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2022.