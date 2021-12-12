ROBINSON, Linda Patterson, 68, of Midlothian, Va., entered into heaven on Monday, December 6, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, John J. and Virginia R. Patterson of York, Pa. She is survived by her husband, David Russell Robinson of Midlothian, Va.; son, John P. Robinson of Altoona, Pa.; brother, John J. Patterson Jr. of Miami, Fla.; eight brothers and sisters-in-law, 11 nieces and nephews and their spouses. Linda was born on July 21, 1953 in York, Pa. She met her husband of 43 years, while attending Penn State University. Linda lived in Morgantown, W.Va., Denver, Colo. and Charlottesville, Va., before moving to Midlothian, where she lived for 32 years. Linda was a member of Woodlake United Methodist Church. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Bon Secours Richmond Health Care Foundation.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 12, 2021.