ROSS, Linda Ruth, 66, of Chesterfield, Va., precious and beloved mother, sister, daughter and friend, went home to be with the Lord on March 22, 2022. She was preceded in death by her father, Junior Stanley Ross; and brothers, Stephen June Ross and David Lee Ross. She is survived by her daughter, Lori Dawn Patton (Jeffrey); son, David Lyle Ostwinkle (Melissa); grandchildren, Caleb A. Patton, Sarah E. Patton (Derek), Matthew J. Patton, Hailey A. Ostwinkle, Alison P. Ostwinkle and Kelsey M. Ostwinkle; mother, Ollie Ross Christian; brother, Ronald J. Ross; sister, Sherry Williams (Louie); and many other loving family members and friends. The family will receive friends at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 15, 2022, at Buford Road Baptist Church, 819 Buford Rd., Richmond, Va. 23235, where a celebration of Linda's life will follow at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Buford Road Christian Academy.