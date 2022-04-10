Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Linda Ruth Ross
FUNERAL HOME
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
6500 Iron Bridge Rd
Richmond, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 15 2022
10:00a.m.
Buford Road Baptist Church
Send Flowers
ROSS, Linda Ruth, 66, of Chesterfield, Va., precious and beloved mother, sister, daughter and friend, went home to be with the Lord on March 22, 2022. She was preceded in death by her father, Junior Stanley Ross; and brothers, Stephen June Ross and David Lee Ross. She is survived by her daughter, Lori Dawn Patton (Jeffrey); son, David Lyle Ostwinkle (Melissa); grandchildren, Caleb A. Patton, Sarah E. Patton (Derek), Matthew J. Patton, Hailey A. Ostwinkle, Alison P. Ostwinkle and Kelsey M. Ostwinkle; mother, Ollie Ross Christian; brother, Ronald J. Ross; sister, Sherry Williams (Louie); and many other loving family members and friends. The family will receive friends at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 15, 2022, at Buford Road Baptist Church, 819 Buford Rd., Richmond, Va. 23235, where a celebration of Linda's life will follow at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Buford Road Christian Academy.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 10, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
15
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Buford Road Baptist Church
819 Buford Rd., Richmond, VA
Apr
15
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Buford Road Baptist Church
819 Buford Rd., Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Linda was a very sweet, encouraging lady. I miss her phone calls. I am so sorry for your loss.
Elsie Vaughan
Friend
April 10, 2022
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
April 10, 2022
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results