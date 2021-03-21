SANDERS, Linda S., 67, of Henrico departed this life on March 11, 2021. She is survived by her husband, Kirk R. Sanders; one daughter, LaTonya Pierce (Walter); two granddaughters, LeNae and Leiah McEachin; brother, Robert L. Small Jr.; two nephews, Robert L. Brandon Jr. and Gerard Brandon; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends. A viewing will be held 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, March 22, 2021 at Wilson & Associates - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd., where a funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 21, 2021.