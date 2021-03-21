My heart is broken, but Heaven has gained another sweet soul - Linda and I used to joke that we've been friends for "Over 50 Years!" (and it really is true) - She was like a sister to me, and she was such a beautiful person, inside and out - My prayers go out to her loving and devoted Kirk and LaTonya, and the rest of the family - R.I.P. Sweet Friend - I'll see you on the other side.

Sharon Bassett March 23, 2021