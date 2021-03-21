Menu
Linda S. Sanders
SANDERS, Linda S., 67, of Henrico departed this life on March 11, 2021. She is survived by her husband, Kirk R. Sanders; one daughter, LaTonya Pierce (Walter); two granddaughters, LeNae and Leiah McEachin; brother, Robert L. Small Jr.; two nephews, Robert L. Brandon Jr. and Gerard Brandon; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends. A viewing will be held 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, March 22, 2021 at Wilson & Associates - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd., where a funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
22
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 8:00p.m.
Wilson & Associates' Funeral Service (East Chapel)
5008 NINE MILE ROAD, RICHMOND, VA
Mar
23
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Wilson & Associates' Funeral Service (East Chapel)
5008 NINE MILE ROAD, RICHMOND, VA
Linda was such a great person.We worked at Verizon together and I will always remember her kindness.
Deborah Butler
March 23, 2021
My heart is broken, but Heaven has gained another sweet soul - Linda and I used to joke that we've been friends for "Over 50 Years!" (and it really is true) - She was like a sister to me, and she was such a beautiful person, inside and out - My prayers go out to her loving and devoted Kirk and LaTonya, and the rest of the family - R.I.P. Sweet Friend - I'll see you on the other side.
Sharon Bassett
March 23, 2021
I am so sorry to learn about the loss of one of my dearest and best friends. We go a long ways from back in the day and had shared a lot of good memories. My condolences go out deeply to the family and I am so sorry. God Bless and ard take care.
CYNTHIA MAYO
March 21, 2021
I am very sad to here of Linda's transition. We were friends for a long time. I pray for the family I know and feel their pain.
Carolyn Turnage & Kia Meredith
March 17, 2021
