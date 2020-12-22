SPENCER, Linda Rader, In case you think you are reading my obituary, you are not. You are reading about my home going. My name is Linda Rader Spencer. I passed away on December 15, 2020, at the age of 74 and I am now at home with Jesus and my loved ones who went before me: husband, John Spencer; parents, Keith and Irene Rader; and nephew, Jason Wood. I leave behind my sisters, Barbara (Richard) Koch, Carol (Mark) Kimmel and Kathi (Dave) Moran; nieces, Beth Borkosky, Sarah (Joey) Oatman, Lori (Darrell) Blair and Karen Wood; nephews, Mike Koch, Tim (Emily) Wood and Matt (Hilarie) Koch; and 16 great-nieces and nephews. I also cherished in my life three stepchildren, Scott (Sharon) Spencer, Josh (April) Spencer and Tina (Jason) Frank and their children, Stephen, Christopher, Joshua, Olivia, Jaxon and Colton. I also leave behind numerous cousins and great friends. I graduated from Findlay High School (Ohio) in 1964 and Maumee School of Nursing (Ohio). I worked 45 years as an RN in a profession that I loved at St. Petersburg Childrens (Florida), Blanchard Valley (Ohio), Stuart Circle (Virginia) and Henrico Doctors' (Virginia) Hospitals. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution in my honor to Bethany Christian Church, 5400 Forest Hill Avenue, Richmond, Va. I have completed my life's journey and now I've come to my heavenly home. See you all soon!
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 22, 2020.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
4 Entries
I am so saddened to hear of Linda's passing. She was a sweet lady and a big part of our troupe of ragtag friends, introduced to us by her husband John. I can only imagine their awesome reunion!
Love and prayers for comfort to her family as well as John's.
Betsy Murdock
December 24, 2020
Sending my love to Linda´s family. She married into our family and it was a joy to have her. She was joyful, considerate and kind. Until we rejoice together again...Love, Julie.
Julie Andrews
December 24, 2020
We were truly blessed to have Linda marry into our family. We are also so fortunate to know that she is now rejoicing with God, John and her other loved ones.
Carroll Spencer
December 23, 2020
I had the privilege of meeting Linda at the Manchester YMCA. She would attend my water fitness classes. She always had the biggest, warmest smile on her face. She was thoughtful, considerate and exceedingly kind. When I would run into her at the grocery store she would ask about my son and send love his way even only having met him and a couple of times. Keeping you all in my thoughts and prayers. Sending love to Linda.