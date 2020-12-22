SPENCER, Linda Rader, In case you think you are reading my obituary, you are not. You are reading about my home going. My name is Linda Rader Spencer. I passed away on December 15, 2020, at the age of 74 and I am now at home with Jesus and my loved ones who went before me: husband, John Spencer; parents, Keith and Irene Rader; and nephew, Jason Wood. I leave behind my sisters, Barbara (Richard) Koch, Carol (Mark) Kimmel and Kathi (Dave) Moran; nieces, Beth Borkosky, Sarah (Joey) Oatman, Lori (Darrell) Blair and Karen Wood; nephews, Mike Koch, Tim (Emily) Wood and Matt (Hilarie) Koch; and 16 great-nieces and nephews. I also cherished in my life three stepchildren, Scott (Sharon) Spencer, Josh (April) Spencer and Tina (Jason) Frank and their children, Stephen, Christopher, Joshua, Olivia, Jaxon and Colton. I also leave behind numerous cousins and great friends. I graduated from Findlay High School (Ohio) in 1964 and Maumee School of Nursing (Ohio). I worked 45 years as an RN in a profession that I loved at St. Petersburg Childrens (Florida), Blanchard Valley (Ohio), Stuart Circle (Virginia) and Henrico Doctors' (Virginia) Hospitals. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution in my honor to Bethany Christian Church, 5400 Forest Hill Avenue, Richmond, Va. I have completed my life's journey and now I've come to my heavenly home. See you all soon!



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 22, 2020.