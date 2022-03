DERRICOTT, Lindsey, 68, of Richmond, departed this life March 11, 2022. His remains rest with Owens Funeral Services (Ashland), where there will be a public viewing Wednesday, 4 to 8 p.m. and also where funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, March 24, 2022. Online condolences owensfuneralservices.com