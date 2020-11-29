WEGRZYNOWICZ, Lindsey Megan, 37, of Midlothian, Virginia and graduate of Clover Hill High School class of 2003, was called home to the Lord Tuesday, November 24, 2020, following unforeseen health complications. She is survived by many who have been blessed to call her friend, sister, daughter and aunt: her parents, Gary and Patricia Wegrzynowicz; her brothers, Garret and Tien Wegrzynowicz; her sisters, Jenna Reynolds and Rebecca Clark; and five nephews whom she adored. We are certain she has left her family's care to be received by the loving, open arms of her friends and family by whom she was preceded. In her youth Lindsey was a camper at Camp Easter Seals of Southwestern Virginia, and a bowler with the Special Olympics Midlothian league where at she formed friendships which lasted her lifetime. She went on to participate in the local Friends group at Swift Creek Baptist Church, and was steadfast in her faith, reading her bible as often as she was able. When not reading her bible or performing devotions, Lindsey was known to enjoy listening to the Backstreet Boys, watching movies on Hallmark, cheering for the football team formerly known as the Washington Redskins or working on crafts to share with those around her. In her death, we are honored to know her vital organs will be donated to sustain the lives of others, and her brain will allow for further research to bring an end to the pain and suffering of Spina Bifida and traumatic brain injury. We carry her light with us as we seek to care for others with compassion, correct our children with gentleness, suffer long with patience, love with abandon and find joy and laughter every day, just as loving Lindsey taught us so well to do.
Services are being held at Woodlake United Methodist Church, 15630 Hampton Park Dr., Chesterfield, Va. 23832, on Wednesday, December 2, at 11 a.m. For those unable to join in-person services, the church is also providing a livestream of the proceedings at the following link: www.woodlakeumc.org/livestream
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the following charities: The Spina Bifida Association of the Mid-Atlantic Region,
800-621-3141, 1600 Wilson Blvd., Suite 800, Arlington, Va. 22209, https://www.spinabifidaassociation.org/ways-to-donate/
or The Ronald Mcdonald House Charities Donation Support: 630-306-4697, https://www.rmhc.org/donate
