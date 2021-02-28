Menu
Linwood L. Loving Sr.
LOVING, Linwood L. Sr., 90, of Richmond, passed away on Sunday, February 21, 2021. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jeanette Loving; parents, Allen and Mary Loving; and his son, Danny Wayne. Linwood worked as a refrigeration mechanic. Left to cherish his memory are his son, Linwood "Junie" L. Loving Jr. (Deborah); grandchildren, Shannon (Shannon), Nikki, Paige (Thomas), Jenny, Andrew and Cindy; great-grandchildren, Destiny, Dylan, Daymen, Leigha, Lawson and Kristen; and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Friday, March 5, 2021, from 1 to 2 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231, where a service will immediately follow. Interment will be in Washington Memorial Park. Online condolences may be made to nelsenrichmond.com.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2021.
