THACKER, Linwood Ivanhoe, Lin went to his eternal slumber after a brief illness on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, after living 96 years to the fullest. He survived his wife, Maxine Talley Ross Thacker; daughter, Joni Hutchins; his parents, Nellie and Ivanhoe Thacker; and four siblings. There are many who will miss his Virginia charm and gentlemanly sense of humor, including his family: his best friend and stepson, John; Lori, Brian, Stephanie, Craig, Johnny, Katharine, Jasmine, Jay, Justin, Linda, Phalica, Bill and Jared Ross, Alexis Stribbling, Gayle and Andy Zickler, Jessie Ross-Black, Jacob Black; and nieces and nephews.



It's hard to capture all that Lin was. He was a patient husband who cared with great love for his wife with Alzheimer's for years, and mourned her passing greatly. Later, at 90+, he found joy in captaining and enjoying sunset happy hours on the lake with his Woodlake Waterpointe friends on his pontoon boat, driving his Sebring with the top down and socializing. He dressed well in a suit and cufflinks with the right touch of cologne. Peepaw was great with kids of many generations. They loved their Peepaw to the moon and back. At 89, he had the strength and determination to become the oldest male to complete the Monument Avenue 10K. Earlier, he was athletic; loving to water ski barefoot and even skating on tour with the Ice Capades for three years. He loved the sun, seafood, family, friends, dogs, scotch…and life. Cheers, Lin…til we meet again.



A private memorial will be planned with burial at Virginia Veteran's Cemetery at Amelia.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Feb. 27, 2021.