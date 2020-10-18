THROCKMORTON, Linwood Wilford, Sr., 84, of Quinton, Va., left his earthly home for his eternal home October 15, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Linwood A. and Ada Johnston Throckmorton; his stepmother, Annie Martin Throckmorton; his brother, Johnny Throckmorton (Sharon); sister, Joyce Martin Channell (Allen); daughter, Beth Johnston. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Betty Ann Throckmorton; daughters, Lydia Gay Frye (Bruce), Frances Ann Nevel (Mark); son, Linwood (Linny) Wilford Throckmorton Jr. (Donna); son-in-law, Edwin B. Johnston (Joyce); his six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. on Monday, October 19, 2020, at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Parkway, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at Black Creek Baptist Church, 6289 McClellan Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. Interment will follow in church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Black Creek Baptist Church, or Black Creek Volunteer Fire Department, 6229 McClellan Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111, where he was a lifetime member.