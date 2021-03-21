HARRELL, Lisa Gail, age 54, went to join our Lord Jesus Christ on March 9, 2021, after a long battle with ALS. She was preceded in death by her parents, Glenn and Rose Harrell. She is survived by her wife, Deana Rae Harrell; their children, Kayleigh and Mike Blakes, Stevie and Kris Mitchell and CJ and Hannah Harris; and her pride and joy, grandchildren, Donivan and Jayleigh Neal, Liam, Brysen and Myleigh Blakes, Zachary, Coby and Christian Harris and Teresa Coates; her uncles and aunts, Donnie and Pat Holmes and Jerry and Gloria Holmes; brothers and sister, Bryan, Bert and Kimberly; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Her Celebration of Life will be held at Walmsley Blvd. United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd., Richmond, Va. 23234, on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at 2 p.m., with The Rev. Delano Douglas officiating. Rather than flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the ALS Association, 30 W. Gude Dr., #150, Rockville, Md. 20850, in Lisa's memory.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 21, 2021.