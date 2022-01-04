I worked with Beth for many years in the health department. I remember her as a happy & kind person who enjoyed sharing laughter. Her clients respected her & knew she would do her best to find the resources to help them. Her coworkers shared a great relationship with her. I have not seen her for years but remember her fondly. And her long beautiful hair. Blessings to her relatives & friends as they celebrate her life & miss her. May you rest in peace dear Beth.

Darlene Woolley Work January 7, 2022