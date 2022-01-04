SCHLIECKERT, Lisbeth "Beth" Agnes, died December 30, 2021. She is survived by her sister, Margot S. Titmus; two nephews, Scott W. Titmus (Melanie) and Neil B. Titmus (Marney); and great-niece, Lily Titmus. She was preceded in death by her partner, Samuel A Tisdale Jr.; and is survived by his children, Teri Tisdale, Caroline Tisdale and Richard Tisdale (Carolyn). She received her master's degree in Social Work from VCU in 1971. She was retired from Richmond City Health District. She requested that there be no services. Contributions may be made to Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, 1800 Lakeside Avenue, Richmond, Va. 23228.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 4, 2022.
I worked with Beth for many years in the health department. I remember her as a happy & kind person who enjoyed sharing laughter. Her clients respected her & knew she would do her best to find the resources to help them. Her coworkers shared a great relationship with her. I have not seen her for years but remember her fondly. And her long beautiful hair. Blessings to her relatives & friends as they celebrate her life & miss her. May you rest in peace dear Beth.
Darlene Woolley
Work
January 7, 2022
I am so saddened to hear of Beth's passing. She was a classmate, and I remembered her as always being a sweet and kind person. My heart goes out to all her family and friends. Prayers to all.. May she rest in peace..