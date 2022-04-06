Menu
Livian Langford
LANGFORD, Livian Smith, 88, of Chesterfield, Va., joined the Heavenly choir April 3, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene J. Langford; parents, Willie and Flossie Smith; sisters, Mildred Thomas and Frances Whitt; and brother, Irvin Smith. She is survived by her children, Tony Austin (Lori), Pam Munden (Donald) and Bill Langford (Virginia); grandchildren, Amanda, Andrew, Austin, Avery, Ashley, Charity, Ryan, Brittany and Shannon; numerous great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and dear friends. Livian retired from the DMV after many years of service. She sang in the church choir her entire life and enjoyed traveling with her husband prior to his passing and then seeing the world with her friends. She was a devoted, loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. At the time of her passing, she was a faithful member of Chesterfield Community Church. The family will receive friends 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 8, 2022 at Bliley's - Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., where a Celebration of Life will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, April 9, 2022. Interment to follow in Dale Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Chesterfield Community Church or the Alzheimer's Association.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 6, 2022.
