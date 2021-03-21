ALTER, Lizabeth "Sissy" Grace, passed away on March 19 in her home in Henrico from gallbladder cancer at 62. She was born in August 1958, grew up in Colonial Heights, landing in Richmond for most of her life. Each life she touched will carry its unique story, as it should. Her life took a sharp turn seven months ago, she faced it head-on with extreme courage. A true gift to witness. Her quick, beautiful smile, soft-spoken voice and understated wit will be missed. She was employed by AARP, by far her favorite job ever, Jim and her co-workers made it so. She was honored to be a member of the Logwood Ladies with friend Brenda. Sissy loved rocks, fossil hunting, hiking, organizing, old movies and volunteering for environmental causes. Sissy was an integral piece of a special, longtime friendship trio (GNO), which she relished. In her gentle wake she leaves her sister, Kristine Franchok (Paul); brother, James Alter (Kathy); father, James Alter Sr.; many loved nieces, nephews and their children; best friends, Ann O. Bradshaw and Terry Lloyd; and her devoted cat, Aggy. She will be welcomed home by her mom, Anneliese; and siblings, Carola ("Lolly") Gilmore (husband Mike), Alan Alter and Samuel ("Buddy") Alter. A celebration of her life will be held at Woody's Funeral Home-Parham, 1771 N Parham Rd., on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 1 p.m. Inurnment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 21, 2021.