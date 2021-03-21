ALTER, Lizabeth "Sissy" Grace, passed away on March 19 in her home in Henrico from gallbladder cancer at 62. She was born in August 1958, grew up in Colonial Heights, landing in Richmond for most of her life. Each life she touched will carry its unique story, as it should. Her life took a sharp turn seven months ago, she faced it head-on with extreme courage. A true gift to witness. Her quick, beautiful smile, soft-spoken voice and understated wit will be missed. She was employed by AARP, by far her favorite job ever, Jim and her co-workers made it so. She was honored to be a member of the Logwood Ladies with friend Brenda. Sissy loved rocks, fossil hunting, hiking, organizing, old movies and volunteering for environmental causes. Sissy was an integral piece of a special, longtime friendship trio (GNO), which she relished. In her gentle wake she leaves her sister, Kristine Franchok (Paul); brother, James Alter (Kathy); father, James Alter Sr.; many loved nieces, nephews and their children; best friends, Ann O. Bradshaw and Terry Lloyd; and her devoted cat, Aggy. She will be welcomed home by her mom, Anneliese; and siblings, Carola ("Lolly") Gilmore (husband Mike), Alan Alter and Samuel ("Buddy") Alter. A celebration of her life will be held at Woody's Funeral Home-Parham, 1771 N Parham Rd., on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 1 p.m. Inurnment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 21, 2021.
Liz, Aggy and I miss your bright smile every day. Aggy has settled in and is happy even though I know she misses you greatly. All the Logwood ladies have opened their heart and homes. Aggy continues to visit many and now includes Nina´s home too. They all think of Aggy as a member of their family. She is so loved by all of us. Miss you dear friend!
Lynn Davis
Friend
March 15, 2022
Mom, I will miss your sweet voice, the feel of your soft hand as it lovingly strokes me, the joy and comfort we shared and our nightly cuddles as we fell asleep together. It brings me much peace though knowing you are now pain free and with your family members you haven´t seen in a while, even though they have always been in your heart. There will be no days in which I will not think of you, long for you and pray for you all the days of my life. There will never be another love as you. Please rest assured though the Logwood Lawn Chair ladies are here for me. Hugs and kisses always!
Aggy
March 22, 2021
Never have I known such an Angei...now she gets big white wings. The love of life.