CRAIGHILL, Lloyd Langhorne, passed away calmly in his sleep on September 14, 2021, at the age of 93, after a full and wonderful life, which he always described as blessed.



Lloyd was born in Leesburg, Va., on October 2, 1927, the son of Rev. George Peyton Craighill, an Episcopal minister and Anne Macdonald. In his youth, he attended Episcopal High School in Alexandria, Va. and was a proud member of BSA, reaching the level of Eagle Scout. He graduated from The University of Virginia in 1950, where he was a member and Worthy Master of Alpha Tau Omega. His love for UVA stayed with him and for decades; he rarely missed watching a televised broadcast of a Cavaliers' football or basketball game.



In 1953, Lloyd married Margaret Craddock Lawson. They were inseparable and walked hand-in-hand during their 68 years together. Margaret survives Lloyd; as do their three sons, Lloyd L Craighill Jr. (Lang) of Wilmington, N.C., Joseph Laird Craighill (Laird) of Rockbridge Baths, Va. and George Peyton Craighill (Peyt) of Midlothian, Va. They also have five grandchildren, Chris, Peyton, Lloyd, Lawson and Kenly; and three great-grandchildren, Samuel, June and Emmie.



Following graduation, Lloyd went to work for Philip Morris Inc. He progressed through many positions and retired as General Manager of the Manufacturing Center in Richmond, Va. in 1984, after 34 years of service. He often noted with satisfaction he was retired for more years than he worked.



After retirement, Lloyd and Margaret moved from Richmond to Rockbridge Baths, Va., close to a family property where five generations of family have vacationed for around 100 years. Being able to see his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren enjoy the same land he enjoyed as a child provided deep satisfaction and countless hours of joy. The family gathered there often in the summer, as well as Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays.



Lloyd believed strongly in giving back to the community and during his working career, he served on several volunteer boards. These included serving on the vestry and as Senior Warden at St. Michael's Episcopal Church in Bon Air, Va. He was also a member of the Board of Directors of St. Michael's School and a member of the committee that started Trinity High School. After retirement, his desire to help led him to serve on many more boards, including Easter Seal Society of Virginia, Stonewall Jackson Foundation, Historic Lexington Foundation, Association for the Preservation of Virginia Antiquities, Rockbridge Historical Society, United Way of Virginia, Virginia Horse Center, Stonewall Jackson Hospital Board Chairman, Rockbridge Area Hospice and Kendal at Lexington.



He was a longtime member of Clan Donald U.S.A. and was a Director of the Clan Donald Foundation. He enjoyed his Scottish Clan activities, including wearing his kilt and attempting bagpipe and frequent visits to Scotland.



He had many close friends and shared with them his love for travel (he visited over 70 countries), woodworking and shotgun sports. Into his nineties, he would go out with friends for a round or two of sporting clays, often followed by a group lunch.



More than anything, Lloyd loved his family. They shared "Beach Week," usually at Topsail Island, N.C., for almost 30 years, tightening family bonds as the sons prepared meals and watched their nieces and nephews grow up and develop lasting memories. In his later years, no conversation would go long without his inquiring about his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, always expressing his pride in how they were growing up. He learned to use the computer around the age of 72 and would send emails or handwritten notes to family members across the generations requesting more photos, sharing some information or congratulating them on an achievement.



Lloyd made friends easily, had a terrific enthusiasm for life and loved every moment on this earth. He remained mentally sharp until the very end and when he knew his time was near, he was prepared and looked forward to moving into everlasting life. His smile and genuine caring will live within all who knew him forever.



We love you. Rest in peace.



A memorial service and reception will follow at a later date. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to the Fellowship Fund of Kendal at Lexington.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 17, 2021.