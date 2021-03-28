FALK, Lloyd Leopold, a long-time resident of Wilmington, Del., passed away March 8, 2021 in Richmond, Va., at the age of 101 after a short illness. Lloyd was born in 1919 in Ocean Grove, N.J. to Leroy and Della Falk (nee Blum). He graduated from Montclair High School and received a B.S. in Chemistry from Rutgers University. He entered graduate school, but in 1942 his studies were interrupted by WWII. He served in the U.S. Army Air Corps during WWII in England and France as a meteorologist on the Allied Supreme Commander Eisenhower's Staff helping to determine the D-Day invasion. Lloyd returned to graduate school at Rutgers University where he received his doctorate (Ph.D.) in environmental science in 1949. While serving overseas, he and his childhood friend, Eleanor Ruth McCoy, struck up a long-distance correspondence that lasted throughout the war. The letter exchanges led to a beautiful marriage of deep devotion and love that lasted nearly 75 years until the COVID-19 virus took her life in April 2020. They shared a life of committed parenting and grandparenting, intellectual and cultural pursuits and travel. Together, they shared a love for the Jewish community and the establishment of Israel after the devastation of the Holocaust. Lloyd and Eleanor moved to Wilmington, Del., where he was hired by the DuPont Company to help solve water pollution problems throughout the U.S. He worked 32 years for the DuPont Co. He was instrumental in testifying before Congress on water pollution control and was at President Johnson's signing of the Clean Water Act in 1965. All who met Lloyd were impressed with his thirst for knowledge, his intelligence and his passion for learning. Lloyd was a founding and charter member of the Delmarva Ornithological Society where he served as President, was elected a Fellowes and an Honorary member. Lloyd studied and painted under Ed Loper, a renowned painter in Wilmington, Del., for 30 years. He won many awards for his paintings and exhibited his paintings at the Delaware Museum of Art. Lloyd and Eleanor joined the Academy of Lifelong Learning in Wilmington, Del. (Osher Lifelong Learning Institute), were active for 35 years taking courses, and where Lloyd conducted and taught the recorder ensembles. Lloyd suffered the loss of Eleanor, his wife, with great pain and sorrow. Lloyd survived COVID-19 at the age of 100 and spent three months in the hospital. He underwent intense rehabilitation, regained full function and was walking a half mile a day. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Eleanor Ruth Falk; and his sister, Bernice (Bee) Haydu. He is survived by his sister, Jacqueline (Jacki) Menard; son, David Falk (Ava); daughter, Laurie Coulter (Tim); son, Gary Falk (Ling); his grandchildren, Jay Falk, Martin Falk, Caitlin Falk, Jasmine Falk; and stepgrandchildren, Matthew Coulter, Megan Coulter and Ryan Coulter; and stepgreat-grandchildren, Colin and Hayley; brothers-in-law, Herbert McCoy (Lani), and Richard McCoy (Donna); sister-in-law, Devera Black. The family plans to hold a Celebration of Life when it is safe to travel. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to a charity of your choice
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 28, 2021.