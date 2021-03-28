I hired into the environmental engineering group in DuPont in 1976. Lloyd was a key mentor for me and several other young members of the rapidly growing group at the time. His wisdom and conduct were aspects to emulate that made me a better engineer and a better person. After Lloyd retired, he and Eleanor continued to attend our annual environmental picnics well into their 90s. My wife and I always looked forward to seeing them as they were the most delightful and interesting people at the party. So sorry to learn that he and Eleanor had to deal with the worst ravages of Covid. Not surprised that he fought through it. But glad that he´ll be reunited with his eternal love. God bless, Bob Reich

Robert Reich March 28, 2021