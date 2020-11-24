JEWELL, Lloyd M., "L.M.," 98, went to be with the Lord on Friday, November 20, 2020. L.M. was a man of many accomplishments, having been an educator, WWII Army Officer, realtor and property developer. L.M. is survived by his wife of 72 years, Irma Lee Jewell of Lottsburg; daughters, Bonnie Kirkham (Otis) and Susan Loving (Kenny), both of Mechanicsville; son, Lloyd M. "Marty" Jewell (JoAnn) of Mechanicsville; four grandchildren, Tiffany Kirkham, Ashley Miller, Jason Loving and Krystal Hawke; 10 great-grandchildren; two brothers, James Jewell and Dr. Richard Jewell; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd Marvin Jewell Sr. and Maude Marion McNeal Jewell; six sisters, Hilda Jewell, Pauline Swann, Eldine Mould, Elise Murphy, Annette Newman and Maxine Beatley; and two brothers, Berkley Jewell and Dr. Robert Jewell. Graveside services will be held in the Melrose UMC Cemetery at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. The family would appreciate those attending to practice social distancing and wear masks when approaching those outside of their family circle. Those exhibiting symptoms should not attend. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Melrose UMC Building Fund, P.O. Box 150, Lottburg, Va. 22511 or Hospice of Virginia, P.O. Box 2098, Tappahannock, Va. 22560. Online condolences may be found at welchfuneralhomeva.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 24, 2020.