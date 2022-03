MCCOWAN, Lloyd Wilmer, 79, of Manakin-Sabot, Va., departed this life Monday, September 6, 2021 at Amelia Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. His remains rest at the Robert Mealy Funeral Home, Goochland, Va., where a viewing will be held on Friday, September 10, 2021 from 5 to 7 p.m. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Roselawn Cemetery, 13389 Mountain Road, Glen Allen, Va. 23059.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2021.