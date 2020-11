VAUGHAN, Lloyd T., 60, of Henrico, departed this life on November 19, 2020. Remains rest at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd., Richmond. A funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Monday, November 23, 2020 at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, 4800 Francistown Rd., Glen Allen. Interment church cemetery.