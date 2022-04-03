JACOBSEN, Logan James, 29, of Richmond, Virginia passed away on Saturday, March 26, 2022. He was born September 13, 1992, son of Jim and Mia Jacobsen of Culpeper, Virginia.
Logan was a 2011 graduate of Deep Run High School. In addition to his parents; he is survived by his brother, Drew; his maternal grandparents, Walter and Carolyn Sibert; and paternal grandparents, Ken and Fran Jacobsen; aunts, uncles, cousins, family, friends; and his girlfriend, Stephanie.
Logan will be remembered for his fun-loving personality, hard work ethic, warm heart, beautiful smile and how he shared his enthusiasm for life with everyone he knew. Logan had a special way of making everyone around him feel loved. He was full of fun, kind-hearted and loved spending time with his family and friends. Logan enjoyed the outdoors—especially spending time at the James River and attending outdoor festivals and concerts. His lucky number was 52, which he wore on his youth football jersey. He had a great love for music and was an avid Washington football fan. Special memories with Logan include family trips to the beach, New York, Europe, Kings Dominion, a Disney cruise and most of all the fun ski trips with his brother, Drew. We love you so much, sweet Logan, and know we will see you again.
Family will gather for a private funeral service and celebration of Logan's life. He will be laid to rest at Shenandoah Memorial Park, Winchester, Virginia. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Logan's memory to Lifepoint Church (https://lifepoint.org/pushpaygiving
), Culpeper campus.
For condolences, please visit ompsfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 3, 2022.