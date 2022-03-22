ALLEN, Lois Woodruff, 93, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, March 19, 2022.
She was daughter of the late William A. Woodruff and Blanche Weaver Woodruff. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carol Lee Allen; and brothers, Murphy Woodruff and Mack Woodruff. She is survived by her daughter, Renee A. Moore of Glen Allen, Va.; son, Ronnie L. Allen (Deborah) of Emporia, Va.; sister-in-law, Elsie Woodruff of Hopewell, Va.; grandchildren, Allison B. Nunnally of Richmond, Va., Daniel L. Allen (Brinkley) of Emporia, Va., Kimberly L. Cramer (Marc) of Henrico, Va., Katie A. Slate (Will) of Emporia, Va.; and great-grandchildren, Hudson Slate, Hannah Cramer, Caroline Allen and Barrett Slate.
Mrs. Allen was employed as a preschool aide and bus driver at Brunswick Academy for 26 years. Her passion of working with children brought her much joy. She was a dedicated and life member of Ebenezer United Methodist Church, where she served as a pianist for years. Mrs. Allen was best known as the matriarch and owner of Allen's Pumpkin Farm, where she spent over 50 years working and welcoming everyone to the farm. She enjoyed preparing for the pumpkin season by picking pumpkin seed varieties, planting and harvesting. She was always delighted to see both familiar faces and new ones each fall. Mrs. Allen deeply loved all of her family and friends and in later years especially enjoyed her great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends at Wrenn Funeral Home on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 from 6 to 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held at Wrenn Funeral Home on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at 11 a.m. with Rev. Kyle Bass officiating. Interment will follow in Greensville Memorial Cemetery, Emporia, Va.
Donations may be made to Ebenezer United Methodist Church, c/o Patsy Bennett, 32 Triplet Road, Valentines, Va. 23887.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 22, 2022.