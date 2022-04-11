ASCARI, Lois Lang, 87, of Richmond, Virginia, died peacefully at home on April 5, 2022. Lois was born on March 17, 1935, in Hadensville, Virginia, to Ollie and Mandie Lang. She was one of eight girls and the next to youngest of 11 children. Lois spent her early childhood in Goochland County, before moving in her early teens to Newport News, Virginia, to live with her sister, Alice. It was there that she met her future husband, Otto, at a dance on Fort Eustis, where he was stationed with the Army. In a classic case of North meets South, the Virginia-bred Lois and New Jersey-bred Otto were married on July 3, 1954. They went on to have four children, Craig Ascari (Jean) of Richmond, Virginia, Paul Ascari (Rhetta) of Atlanta, Georgia, Tracey Pennington, of Glen Allen, Virginia and Robyn Ascari, of Dallas, Texas.



While Otto was quiet and reserved, Lois was anything but. She loved to talk and enjoyed the company of others. Lois spent 12 years working as a "sample lady" at Costco, where she relished the interaction with the many customers who came by her station. Her gift of gab served her well in the role, as she was consistently one of the top salespeople in the store. When she wasn't working, she enjoyed puttering around the house and doting on her grandchildren, who knew her affectionately as "Lolo."



Lois was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and her siblings. She is survived by her four children, nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.



The family would like to thank the nurses, aides and staff of Bon Secours Hospice and the caregivers of H.E.L.P.S. Home Health Care for their care and kindness during the past few months.



An offering of Mass will be held at 12 p.m. Friday, April 29, 2022, at Cathedral of the Sacred Heart, 823 Cathedral Pl., Richmond, Va. 23220. Interment will be private. The family will receive friends on Friday, April 29 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Martin's Grant Clubhouse, 3000 E Cosby Farm Lane, Richmond, Va. 23235. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Massey Cancer Center.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Apr. 11 to Apr. 14, 2022.