Menu
Search
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
The Rev. Lois C. Hopkins
HOPKINS, The Rev. Lois C., 77, of Richmond, Va., entered into eternal rest November 15, 2020. She leaves to cherish her memory her beloved sons, Donnell Hopkins (Tracy) and Gregory Hopkins (Lavinia); grandsons, Bryson Hopkins, Miles Hopkins, Kevin Joshua Robinson, Lauren Robinson, Houston Hopkins, Austin James Hopkins; sister, Reverend Shirley Wilkins; and a host of other relatives and friends. A viewing will be held 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, November 22, 2020, at Wilson & Associates - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd., Richmond. Funeral service will be private.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.