Lois Cook Carter
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Joseph B. McMillian Funeral Home - Blackstone
1826 Cox Road
Blackstone, VA
CARTER, Lois Cook, 88, of Burkeville, Va., passed away Saturday, December 18, 2021. She was born June 14, 1933 to the late Woodrow T. Cook and Elizabeth Stokes Cook. She married William "Bill" Carter on December 26, 1953. He preceded her in death. She is survived by two children, Janice Carter Jennings and husband, Craig, of Midlothian, Va. and Mike Carter and wife, Michelle, of Raleigh, N.C.; five grandchildren, Carter DeChristopher and husband, Blake, Bailey Jennings, Mallory Jennings, Evan Carter and Brenna Carter; and three great-grandchildren, Chase, Taylor and Landon DeChristopher, a sister, Ann Metcalfe of Virginia Beach; brothers, Edward Cook and wife, Ann, of Dillwyn and Wayne Cook and wife, Tonya, of Midlothian.

Lois devoted her life to her family and her faith. She worked alongside Bill for 40 years to build the W. L. Carter Insurance Agency while raising her family. She was a 50-year member of Crewe Baptist Church, where she served as a Sunday school teacher and secretary of the Women's Missionary Union and Lottie Moon Ministry.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday, December 27, 2021 in Crewe Baptist Church, 400 E. Virginia Ave., Crewe, Va. 23930, with church funeral services at 12:30 p.m. Masks are recommended. Following a brief reception in the church fellowship hall, the procession will depart for interment in Sunset Hill Cemetery in Burkeville. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Crewe Baptist Church or to the Burkeville Fire Dept., First Responders, 503 Namozine St., Burkeville, Va. 23922. Arrangements are by the Joseph McMillian Funeral Home of Blackstone and Crewe.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
27
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:30p.m.
Crewe Baptist Church
400 E. Virginia Ave, Crewe, VA
Dec
27
Funeral service
12:30p.m.
Crewe Baptist Church
400 E. Virginia Ave, Crewe, VA
