DAWSON, Lois Stevens, 88, of Tappahannock, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 27, 2021. Lois was born in Upright, the youngest of six girls and the last surviving. She was a member and piano player of the "Ken's Cousin's Band." In the 1950s, they recorded their music weekly at WNNT in Warsaw and it aired on Saturday nights. Lois was a lifelong member of Ephesus Baptist Church, where she was their faithful organist for 71 years; she also played at many weddings and funerals. She was employed with Southland Life for 42 years and was a member of the XYZ Club. Lois was preceded in death by her husband, F. Fletcher Dawson; and her five sisters, Rydie Ware, Eva Johnson, Betty Robbins, Mildred Schauer and Gladys Cowles. She is survived by her two devoted and loving daughters, Teresa L. Dawson of Mechanicsville and June A. Dawson-Martin (Lee) of Huntington, Md.; and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, October 3, 2021 in the Faulkner Funeral Homes, Marks-Bristow Chapel, Tappahannock, with Pastor Larry Schools officiating. Interment will follow in Ephesus Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Ephesus Baptist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 1109, Dunnsville, Va. 22454.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 30, 2021.